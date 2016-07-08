Barcelona bring in Marlon Santos

Barcelona have signed Brazilian youngster Marlon Santos from Fluminense on a one-year loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent.

The centre-back, 20, has already passed his medical and will start pre-season with Barcelona B under coach Gerard Lopez.

The Catalans were keen to add a young defender to their squad ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and had previously been linked with Davinson Sanchez.

However, the Colombian defender opted against moving to Camp Nou when told he would start with their B team and joined Ajax instead.

Barcelona subsequently turned their attention to Marlon Santos and have now struck a deal with Fluminense.

[ÚLTIMA HORA] El brasileño Marlon Santos refuerza el Barça B July 8, 2016

Marlon Santos came through the ranks of the Fluminense youth academy and has made almost 70 appearances for their first team.

He has been capped at Under-23 level for Brazil, but was left out of the squad for the upcoming Olympics in Rio.