Barcelona make contact with Manchester United for striker – report

The England international is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and has been regularly linked with the Spanish champions as a new deal is yet to be agreed.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that the 21-year-old is seen as an ideal addition to the Barça squad for next season thanks to his youth and versatility.

Rashford also boasts fine experience for his age, having already made 170 first-team appearances for the Red Devils and earned 31 senior England caps.

The report adds that a good relationship between the La Liga champions’ president Josep Maria Bartomeu and Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward could help the deal move forward.

However, United won’t let the player go easily and are looking to Rashford as a player who can lead their forward line for years to come.

The cost of any potential deal is likely to reach at least €100 million.

Rashford scored 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances for the Old Trafford club in 2018/19 season, providing seven assists.

