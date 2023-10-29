Barcelona dressing room reaction to Real Madrid loss not angry enough – Gundogan

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has hit out at the dressing room reaction after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico, saying he expected to see "more frustration, more anger and more disappoinment" after such an important loss.

Gundogan gave Barcelona an early lead at Montjuic with his first goal for the Catalan club, but Jude Bellingham scored a screamer midway through the second half to equalise and sealed victory for Madrid with a winner in added time.

The former Manchester City midfielder cut a frustrated figure at full time and after the match, he was asked by LaLiga TV if the mood in the Barça dressing room was low after the loss.

"I have to be honest, not as much as I wish because I don't want to say something wrong, but I was in the dressing room and of course people are disappointed," the German said.

"But especially after such a big game and a result that is so unnecessary, I wish for more frustration, more anger and more disappointment. This is a little bit the problem.

"There has to be more emotion, especially when you lose and when you know you can perform better, do better in certain situations and you just don't react.

"It transfers to the pitch at the end of the day. We need to make a huge step in that because otherwise Real Madrid or even Girona are going to run away and I didn't come here to lose this type of game or to let a gap create."

The defeat leaves Barcelona four points behind Madrid and Girona with 11 rounds of LaLiga played.

Xavi's side travel to Real Sociedad next Saturday in another tough fixture.

