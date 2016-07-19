Barcelona extend Qatar Airways sponsorship deal

Barcelona have extended their sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways with one additional year until June 2017.

The previous contract between both parties expired at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and Barcelona were reportedly keen to find a more lucrative main sponsor.

However, Qatar Airways now stay on Barcelona's jersey for an extra season under the same terms of their old deal, which is reportedly worth €35 million per season.

"Qatar Airways has helped us to make Barca bigger in recent years," said Barcelona's vice-president of marketing and communication Manel Arroyo.

"The success that has accompanied the club has partly been their work.

"It is a pleasure to be able to work together for another season and we hope to continue along the same lines of mutual growth."

Qatar Airways started sponsoring Barcelona in 2013, replacing Qatar Foundation on the Camp Nou side's iconic shirt.

Barcelona had no shirt sponsor at all until teaming up with Unicef in 2006, with the non-governmental organisation's name adorning their kit until 2011.