Barcelona forward Sandro out for up to seven weeks

Barcelona forward Sandro Ramirez has been ruled out for up to seven weeks with a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions in 2015-16, starting five matches and scoring three times – with all the goals coming in the same Copa del Rey match against Villanovense.

Sandro has not seen playing time in La Liga since December, though, and is now likely to be out until the end of April after suffering a problem to his left hamstring in training ahead of Saturday's game against Getafe.

Barca confirmed on Friday that Sandro will now be missing for six to seven weeks with the injury.

The problem will therefore keep him out of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Arsenal as well as any subsequent quarter-final tie along with El Clasico against Real Madrid at Camp Nou on April 2.