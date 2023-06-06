Barcelona given green light for Lionel Messi to make his grand return by La Liga

Barcelona have the green light to bring Lionel Messi back to Catalonia, having presented La Liga with a feasibility plan to register new players.

Back in 2021, a two-decade affair between Barça and Messi was brought to a swift halt over financial problems, despite the forward agreeing to a 50 per cent pay cut, as per Sky Sports. The Catalan giants cited La Liga's own regulations as a primary reason for Messi's departure, as the Argentine broke down in his leaving press conference.

The economic clouds have continued to hang heavy over Camp Nou ever since the exit of their talismanic No.10 – but there is now fresh hope that they won't rain on Barcelona's parade, should they welcome back their prodigal son this summer.

Barcelona CAN sign Lionel Messi again, thanks to their 'feasibility plan'

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona (Image credit: Getty)

Catalan journalist and transfer expert Gerard Romero has confirmed that Barça's so-called "feasibility plan" has been approved by La Liga. This plan is said to be a detailed plan to explaining how the club can obtain €200 million in two years between the reduction of expenses and income.

One of these measures is to close Barça TV, the in-house production company that has been running since 1999. This has been said to cost around £11.5 million (€13m) a season.

La Liga's approval of the plan means that it's not just Messi who can confirm his signing, should it be reached: Athletic defender Inigo Martinez has reached an agreement to join on a free transfer, which can now be activated, along with new contracts for the likes of Alejandro Balde and Gavi. Ilkay Gundogan is also on their wishlist this summer.

The Messi deal is still ongoing

The Messi deal probably has some way to go yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, Santi Aouna of FootMercato claimed that Messi's entourage had accepted a deal from the Saudi Pro League to take the World Cup winner to the Middle East. This followed an unscheduled trip to Saudi Arabia earlier this season, which Paris Saint-Germain reprimanded Messi for.

Should Barça beat Saudi Arabia to the signing of Messi, it is unlikely they will offer more money, instead appealing to his established connection with the club. Gerard Romero, however, claims that it could take "a miracle" for the Argentine to make the move back to Barça.

With Barcelona receiving the information that they need to proceed with the Messi transfer, it is over the next few weeks that the Blaugrana will attempt to sway the Flea back to La Liga over a lucrative move to the Middle East.