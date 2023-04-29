Lionel Messi surprises Barcelona and PSG fans with Saudi Arabia post on Instagram
Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG in the summer and has been linked with former club Barcelona, along with MLS side Inter Miami
Lionel Messi has surprised Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami fans with a sponsored post on Instagram praising Saudi Arabia's green landscapes.
The Argentine attacker, who is set to leave PSG this summer after two seasons at the Parc des Princes, has been linked with Inter Miami and also former club Barcelona.
Barcelona coach Xavi confirmed on Saturday that the Catalan club had been in talks with LaLiga over the possibility of bringing back Messi, who had spent his entire career at Camp Nou before his shock departure in 2021.
Messi's post on Instagram read: "Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can. #visitsaudi."
Messi will be 36 this summer but is still sought after and will be in contention for an eighth Ballon d'Or later this year after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last December.
The former Barcelona forward has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing since January.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
