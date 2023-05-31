Barcelona hatch "bizarre" agreement with Inter Miami over Lionel Messi transfer - report

Barcelona are being forced to work together with Inter Miami to sign Lionel Messi when his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer.

Barcelona, the club at which Messi rose from La Masia product to world-beater, are unable to directly sign the Argentine due to their ongoing financial issues. This has seen them hatch a bizarre agreement with MLS side Inter Miami, who will sign the player before loaning them to the Spanish side for between six and 18 months.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, who broke the story, the "bizarre" move would help the La Liga giants circumvent restrictions on the club signing new players on lucrative contracts. Messi has also received a repoted €600 million-per-year deal to go to Saudi Arabia, where he would once again find himself in competition with former Real Madrid supserstar Cristiano Ronaldo, but is thought to be keen to stay at the top level ahead of the 2024 Copa America.

The standard in football in Saudi Arabia is not deemed to be high enough, especially given how little Ronaldo appears to have enjoyed his stay in the country so far. Messi would prefer to stay in a top-five league, and is also thought to have been approached by several Premier League clubs.

Despite the attacker turning 36 this June, interest in Messi is high. The Argentina captain added a World Cup-winner's medal to his already impressive trophy haul at the end of 2022. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is favourite to make it eight this year, has also boasts 10 Spanish league titles, two French titles, four Champions Leagues, eight Copa Del Reys, three Club World Cups, a Copa America and an Olympic gold medal.