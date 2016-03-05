Barcelona to hold talks over Neymar's summer commitments

Luis Enrique says Barcelona will hold talks with Brazil coach Dunga over the availability of their big-name players for both the Olympic Games and the Copa America later this year.

The Copa America is scheduled to take place in the United States in June, while the Rio Games will get underway in August.

Brazil coach Dunga will be desperate to ensure that the likes of Neymar, Rafinha and Dani Alves can play in the high-profile tournaments and Luis Enrique seems open to the possibility.

"That's something we're going to have to talk about," the Barca boss said on Saturday.

"Dunga is coming and wants to talk about the situation of his players and it is the right time for him to come and talk about things.

"We'll talk about what's best for him, what's best for the club and what's best for his country."

Luis Enrique went on to reveal that Rafinha is closing in on full fitness having been forced to undergo knee surgery last year.

The midfielder tore ligaments in his right knee during September's Champions League clash with Roma, but could now be in line for a return to action before the end of the season.

"It's good news if he's thinking about playing in the Olympics for Brazil," said Luis Enrique.

"It's been an unlucky season for him because of the injury, but we're hanging on what that doctors have to say.

"His recovery is going as well as we could hope.

"He was able to take part in almost the whole training session today.

"There's still the final stage in his recovery to come and he needs to get medical clearance from the doctors.

"Hopefully he can come back and enjoy competitive matches; we'll have to wait and see how things develop."

La Liga leaders Barca are next in action on Sunday when they visit Eibar.