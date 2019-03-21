Barcelona open to offers for attacking midfielder – and Manchester United are keen

The former Liverpool midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Camp Nou, scoring just four league goals in 26 appearances this season, and could be set to leave this summer.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the Brazilian, but it looks unlikely that he will return to England.

Coutinho's family struggled to settle during his time on Merseyside, so a move to Paris Saint-Germain could be on the cards.

The French champions may be tempted to add the 26-year-old to their squad to link up with international team-mates Neymar, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

According to Goal, Barcelona would listen to offers of €80m or above - a €40m loss on what they paid Liverpool for his services just over a year ago.

Barça are 10 points clear in La Liga, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and face Valencia in the final of Copa del Rey next month.

