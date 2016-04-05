Barcelona will veto Neymar exit - Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu insists the Catalans have no intention of selling Neymar and will not allow any club to open talks with the Brazil international.

The 24-year-old has been linked with fierce rivals Real Madrid, and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in recent months as talks over a new and improved contract remain on-going.

Barca are confident that Neymar - whose current deal expires in 2018 - will sign a renewal at Camp Nou sooner rather than later, but his agent hinted earlier this week that the former Santos forward would be interested in a move to PSG.

Bartomeu is adamant Barcelona will not sell their prized asset, though, meaning any interested clubs would have to meet his €193 million buyout clause.

"If someone wants to negotiate with Neymar, we will not give them permission," Bartomeu told Globo Esporte.

"Neymar will stay at Barcelona."

Neymar has been in sublime form this campaign, scoring 27 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona.