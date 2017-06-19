Barcelona youngster Gerard Hernandez scores outrageous lob from kick-off
The La Masia hopeful netted a goal to remember in Sunday's final of the La Liga Promises tournament.
The young midfielder scored from inside his own half with one touch after Enrique had pulled a goal back for Villarreal to make the score 2-1.
Hernandez fired a shot from well behind the halfway line which went over the goalkeeper and into the net.
Seemingly every one of his team-mates joined him in the celebrations, which soon led to greater ones at Barça's kids celebrated a ninth Promises tournament win after seeing off the Yellow Submarine 3-1.
