Barcelona's Pedri scores winner vs Girona in LaLiga on 100th appearance for Catalan club

By Ben Hayward
published

Barcelona midfielder Pedri scored the winner against Girona on his 100th official appearance for the Catalan club. He is 20 years old.

Pedri celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Girona in LaLiga on his 100th appearance for the Blaugrana.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedri has marked his 100th competitive appearance for Barcelona with the winning goal against Girona in a Catalan derby at Montilivi in LaLiga on Saturday.

Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga could not cut out Jordi Alba's low cross from the left and Pedri was on hand at the far post to slot home the only goal of the game in the 61st minute.

Born in Tenerife in November 2002, Pedri spent a season with Las Palmas in 2019-20, before moving to Barcelona at the age of 17.

He made 52 appearances in his first season at Camp Nou, but his 2021-22 campaign was interrupted by injuries, restricting him to just 22 games in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has already featured 26 times in the current campaign and his goal was his sixth this term – with five of those coming in LaLiga.

That is his best return as a Barcelona player, having hit four and five respectively in his previous two seasons with the Blaugrana.

