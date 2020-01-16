Barkley linked to West Ham with Moyes keen to give Haller more service

West Ham boss David Moyes remains hopeful of a reunion with Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley this month, PA understands.

Moyes enquired about taking the 26-year-old, who played under him at Everton, on loan before the transfer window opened but was told the Blues would not be letting him leave in January.

However, with Barkley seemingly out of favour at Stamford Bridge, Moyes is understood to be clinging onto the hope that the player will want regular first-team football.

Should Barkley remain on the fringes at Chelsea, he could miss out on a place in the England squad for Euro 2020.

Moyes admits his side need to provide more service to record signing Sebastien Haller in attack.

“We do need to serve him more with crosses into the box,” said Moyes. “I’ve found him really easy to work with, I’ve enjoyed seeing his finishing, because he is a really good finisher.

“If I can give him more service, get more people around him, I think we can try and get a bit more out of him.”

The Hammers were in the race to sign Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan from Benfica but lost out to Tottenham.

“Was I disappointed? Well I don’t know, we will see in time,” said Moyes.

“I’m sure Tottenham will see him as a good signing. We’ve got other targets we have in mind and are looking at and will look to bring in the right ones if we can do.”

This weekend marks the 10-year anniversary of David Sullivan and David Gold buying West Ham.

The Hammers made the controversial move to the Olympic Stadium in that time, but progress on the pitch has not been so obvious – they were 17th when the takeover happened and they will kick off against Everton on Saturday in 16th.

Sullivan and Gold turned to Moyes last month to replace Manuel Pellegrini, having previously opted not to renew the Scot’s contract after his first spell in charge.

Nevertheless, Moyes said: “I’ve found them very good, and that might sound strange for someone who was let go by them a year-and-a-half ago.

“I have found them very straight, they talk correctly. I have had a chance to work with other types of owners and sometimes you always wish for something better and the grass isn’t always greener.

“Mr Sullivan and Mr Gold have always been willing to help, to see if there is anything I need, so I would only say good things.”