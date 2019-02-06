Bartomeu plays down chances of Neymar return to Barca

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu played down a possible return to the club for Neymar, saying he had not spoken to the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Neymar, 27, has been linked with a return to the LaLiga champions, the club he left for PSG in 2017.

But Bartomeu said he had not spoken to Neymar, or the Brazilian's father, as Barca prepare for next season.

"I have never spoken to them, nor have the father or player called me to return to Barca. They have not called," he told El Partidazo de COPE.

"We are preparing for next season and the name of Neymar is not on the table.

"We are talking about a PSG player and I do not think that PSG want to get rid of a player like him."

Sidelined with a foot injury, Neymar has scored 20 goals in 23 games this season.