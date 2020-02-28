Barton banned for two matches and fined £2,000 by FA

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton has been given a two-match touchline ban and received a £2,000 fine for his actions during his side’s game against Wycombe.

The former England international will serve the touchline suspension immediately after an independent regulatory commission proved his language towards a match official was deemed abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or questioned their integrity during Fleetwood’s 1-0 win at Wycombe on February 11.

An FA spokesperson said: “Joey Barton has been suspended from the touchline for two matches with immediate effect and fined £2,000 after a breach of FA Rule E3 was found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission.

“The Fleetwood Town FC manager denied that his language towards a match official in the 94th minute of an EFL League One fixture against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Tuesday 11 February 2020 was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or questioned their integrity.”