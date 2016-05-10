Basler: Schweinsteiger, Podolski too old for Euro 2016

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski are too old to be considered for Germany's Euro 2016 squad, former midfielder Mario Basler has said.

Schweinsteiger is sidelined with a knee ligament injury and is not expected to feature for Manchester United again this season, placing his availability for the tournament in France in serious doubt.

Former Bayern Munich boss Ottmar Hitzfeld said in March that Germany would find it difficult to compete without the influence of the 31-year-old, who has 114 senior caps for his country.

But Basler, who was part of the victorious squad at Euro 96, believes it would be too risky for Joachim Low to consider taking the midfielder.

"I wouldn't take Bastian Schweinsteiger. He's not 25 or 28 years old any more," he told the Rheinischen Post.

"He's had several injuries throughout the season. There's a risk that he will be injured again."

Podolski's form with Galatasaray has improved this season despite mixed results for the Istanbul giants on the pitch, but Basler says Low should put his faith in younger forwards.

"I think we have younger and better players in attacking positions [than Podolski]," he said. "If Julian Draxler gets the green light from the doctors, for instance, it will be difficult for Lukas to go to France."