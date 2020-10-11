Baxter beat Chiefs to sign Alexander for Odisha FC

Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Cole Alexander has joined Stuart Baxter at Indian Super League club Odisha FC.

Baxter's side fended off competition from Kaizer Chiefs to secure the signature of Alexander on a two-year contract with the Indian outfit.

The 31-year-old midfielder is no stranger to working with Baxter as the pair worked together in the South African national team, where Baxter called on Alexander to represent Bafana on a number of occasions.

However, Odisha announced the signing of the Cape Town-born midfielder on Saturday.

'Odisha FC is delighted to announce that the club has reached a two-year agreement with South African midfielder Cole Alexander ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL),' reads a statement on the club's website.

Meanwhile, Baxter is looking forward to reuniting with Alexander as he will bring high energy, character and quality to the squad.

'We are delighted to secure Cole to our squad. I have worked with Cole with Bafana and he brings a combination of high energy, character and quality. His personality will enrich our squad environment and I am sure he will be popular among our fans,' said Baxter.