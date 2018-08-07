Bayer Leverkusen loan Thelin from Anderlecht

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Sweden striker Isaac Kiese Thelin on a one-year loan from Anderlecht with a view to a permanent deal.

Thelin, 26, came to attention with 19 goals in a spell at Waasland-Beveren last season.

His form led to links with Newcastle United and earned the former Malmo and Bordeaux man a place at the World Cup, where he appeared four times.

Leverkusen have now swooped in to snare Thelin as a rival for Lucas Alario and the injured Joel Pohjanpalo.

"He has developed excellently in the Belgian league," head coach Heiko Herrlich said of the rangy forward.

"Isaac is an additional option for our offensive play. It will make us even more variable in attack."

Thelin will wear the number 11 shirt vacated by retired club favourite Stefan Kiessling.