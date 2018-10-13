Bayer Leverkusen's Tah elevated to Germany squad

Germany's squad has undergone further renovation with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah called up ahead of the Nations League fixture against France.

Tah, 22, will link up with Joachim Low's squad in Amsterdam, but is not expected to be involved in Saturday's meeting with Netherlands.

Germany have already shuffled their pack several times following the withdrawals of Antonio Rudiger, Leon Goretzka, Kevin Trapp and Kai Havertz.

Tah helped his country qualify for the European Under-21 Championship in a 2-1 win over Norway on Friday and may now get an opportunity to add to his three senior caps

"I am very happy about the nomination for the senior national team, and it is a great sign from the national coach that he wants me for the match in France," the centre-back said.

Low's other defensive options include Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Niklas Sule and Thilo Kehrer.