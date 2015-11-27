Bayern announce record financial results

Bayern Munich have announced record financial figures for the 2014-15 season, including an operating income which exceeded €100million for the first time.

The club posted a turnover of more than €523m, built largely on significant matchday revenue across the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League, and a boost in commercial operations.

Although that total turnover figure was down on last year by €5m, a jump of €12.6m in operating profit in the same period has led to an after-tax profit of €23.8m – another record for the Allianz Arena outfit.

With an equity capital amounting to €411.5m, the German double-winners can also consider themselves "the healthiest club in the world", according to Jan-Christian Dreesen, the deputy chairman of the Bayern group.

"FC Bayern Munich is pre-eminent both in sporting and financial terms," said Dreesen in a statement following the club's general meeting on Friday. "Our increasing financial power will be used primarily to make the regular investments required in our first-team squad in order to ensure we remain competitive among the elite teams in Europe.

"Our maxim reads: maximum sporting success alongside financial prudence.

"I therefore wish to thank my colleagues on the executive board, all of our employees, the coaching staff, the team and also our partners and all those who have contributed to these record results.

"Let’s continue in the same vein!"

The club also announced that the supervisory board of Bayern had been unanimously re-elected by the shareholders, including chairman Karl Hopfner, who stated: "We will continue to perform our duties constructively and faithfully for the benefit of FC Bayern."