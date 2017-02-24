Bayern boss Ancelotti vows never to repeat middle finger gesture

Carlo Ancelotti has vowed to keep his emotions in check in future after the Bayern Munich coach admitted he was wrong to use the middle finger gesture towards Hertha Berlin fans.

Hertha fans were incensed when Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser for Bayern in last week's 1-1 Bundesliga draw, despite the game having gone beyond the minimum time added on.

Ancelotti later claimed that he was spat on, which he said led to his response.

He escaped punishment from the German Football Association (DFB), who accepted his explanation, but the former Real Madrid boss did make a donation to the DFB foundation and has promised there will be no repeat of the incident regardless of the circumstances.

"I hope that I will be able to control my emotions better in our next game," Ancelotti stated at a news conference ahead of the league leaders' clash with Hamburg on Saturday.

"I made a mistake against Hertha and I would like to thank the DFB for their understanding.

"What happened was not normal in my opinion. I can understand a degree of emotion during a game, but it is not okay to spit on someone. I had never been spat on in my entire career and I hope it will never happen again either.

"Of course, I have to control my emotions as well and I am sure this will not happen again."