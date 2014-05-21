Bayern defender Alaba ruled out for a month

Alaba was set to play in Austria's two upcoming friendlies against Iceland (May 30) and Czech Republic (June 3) but has been replaced in Marcel Koller's squad by Michael Liendl of Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Liendl will make his senior debut if he gets on the pitch against Iceland or Czech Republic, while Alaba is expected to be ready for Bayern's pre-season training, which is set to start on July 9.

"David Alaba drops out due to a muscle tear in the abdominal wall (which will sideline him for) four weeks and thus also for the international match-double against Iceland and Czech Republic," a statement from the OFB read.

"For the Bayern player, the 28-year-old midfielder Michael Liendl of Fortuna Dusseldorf comes into the OFB squad for the first time.

"Liendl has already been in OFB junior teams 22 times and scored two goals."

Alaba made 47 appearances in all competitions for Bayern this season but the left-back was left out of the club's DFB-Pokal squad due to his injury.