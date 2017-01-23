Bayern hoping for speedy Vidal return

Bayern Munich have allayed fears midfielder Arturo Vidal could miss next month's Champions League round-of-16 clash with Arsenal at the Allianz Arena.

Vidal is nursing a rib injury he sustained during the Telekom Cup final on January 14, when Bayern beat Mainz 2-1, and he was forced off early in the second half of Friday's Bundesliga triumph by the same score versus Freiburg.

The 29-year-old Chile international said after the match he expected to be out for "at least two or three weeks", with his availability to face Arsene Wenger's side on February 15 up in the air.

But Bayern reported on their official website that Vidal would "definitely be back on board" for the home match with Schalke on February 4, while his participation in this weekend's trip to Werder Bremen "is still open".

The ex-Juventus man trained on Monday and a statement from Bayern read: "Vidal will be on a reduced schedule for the next few days and will also be treated by the FCB medical staff.

"A decision about his return to team training will be taken on a day-by-day basis."