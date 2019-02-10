Bayern Munich drawn against Heidenheim in DFB-Pokal
At least one side from Germany's second tier will reach the DFB-Pokal semi-finals after Hamburg were drawn against Paderborn.
Bayern Munich have been handed a home game against 2.Bundesliga side Heidenheim in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.
Heidenheim, who are fourth in the German second tier, upset Bayer Leverkusen at home in the last round but next face a daunting trip to the Allianz Arena.
RB Leipzig face an all-Bundesliga clash with Augsburg in the last eight, while Werder Bremen - who eliminated Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the third round - will travel to Schalke.
Meanwhile, 2.Bundesliga leaders Hamburg face seventh-placed Paderborn, who they beat 1-0 in the league in December, meaning a side from the second division is certain to reach the semi-finals.
All ties will be scheduled for either April 2 or 3.
An overview of the four QF ties #DFBPokal#Berlin2019pic.twitter.com/acM8qsmofX— The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) February 10, 2019
DFB Pokal quarter-final draw:
Schalke v Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich v Heidenheim
Paderborn v Hamburg
Augsburg v RB Leipzig
