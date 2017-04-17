Bayern Munich must not lose sight of Cristiano Ronaldo - Ancelotti

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has warned his players they cannot afford to let Cristiano Ronaldo out of sight when they take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Portugal international netted twice in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie to hand Madrid a 2-1 lead ahead of the return and Ancelotti is desperate to avoid a repeat of last week's scenario.

"Small details decided the first leg and we have to focus on those," said Ancelotti.

"We cannot afford to let Cristiano alone.

"We have a smaller chance than in the first leg, but we can definitely win this. The first 60 minutes in the first leg were quite good, but we made too many mistakes after that."

Ancelotti will probably be able to count on Robert Lewandowski again after the striker missed the reverse fixture due to a shoulder injury and he is delighted to welcome back his top scorer.

"Lewandowski is a great player and his return is very helpful," Ancelotti added.

"He has trained with the squad without any problems. It is a big confidence boost for us, but we will not change our strategy.

"It is important for Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels to train this evening and then we will see how things look on Tuesday."