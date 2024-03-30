Bayern Munich slammed by one of own players as Harry Kane misfires and Thomas Tuchel concedes title ahead of Arsenal tie

Bayern Munich's difficult season hit a new low on Saturday with a disappointing defeat against rivals Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena.

Thomas Tuchel's side were beaten 2-0 in Der Klassiker in a tame display from the champions as Harry Kane misfired, heading over from close range in the first half.

Bayern were already a goal down at that point after Karim Adeyemi had given Dortmund the lead with 10 minutes played and Julian Ryerson scored a second late in the second half to wrap up a deserved win for the visitors.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen left it late as they came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 2-1 and Xabi Alonso's side are now 13 points clear at the top of the table.

After Bayern's defeat, in which Kane saw an effort ruled out by VAR in the closing stages, Tuchel conceded the title to Leverkusen.

Asked by Sky Sport Germany if the title race was over, he said: "Obviously, yes. After today's game there is no more need to count points. How many is it now? Congratulations to Leverkusen.

"We are very disappointed because we felt we did not bring the necessary passion to win the game. It was too little from us when it came to the basics."

Bayern's only realistic hope of a trophy now looks like the Champions League and on this form, the Bavarians will find it extremely difficult to get past Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

"I wonder how we could perform like that in a game like this," Joshua Kimmich told Sky Sports afterwards. "It's completely inexplicable to me, it's completely incomprehensible. In the second half you had the feeling that nothing was at stake. It was like a friendly.

"We players should go home and question ourselves. It doesn't matter who is in the team. It will be difficult next week against Heidenheim and of course in the Champions League."

Bayern have won the Bundesliga for the past 11 seasons, but face the prospect of a trophyless season this time around and also need to appoint a replacement for Tuchel in the summer.

The Bavarians travel to Arsenal on April 9, with the return leg to take place in Munich eight days later.

