Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala chased by THREE top Premier League clubs: report

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is said to be attracting interest from three of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are all monitoring the 21-year-old's situation at the Allianz Arena, according to German media, with his contract set to expire in 2026

The German giants are currently said to be doing all they can to keep hold of the attacker who has so far notched an impressive 12 goals and 7 assists for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

According to a report from German outlet BILD, Bayern's bosses are aware of interest from England and hope to sit down with Musiala to reignite talks of a contract extension.

Talks are said to have been ongoing over the last 12 months but the exciting playmaker is yet to fully rule out a potential return to Stamford Bridge, a place where he spent eight years as a youngster.

Musiala is also reportedly keen to reaching the heights set by Jude Bellingham over recent years, with the England international moving from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid in the summer for a fee of £103million.

Bayern chief Max Eberl and sports director Christoph Freund hope to keep the midfield star around as they continue to plan for the future, with manager Tuchel's exit having already been announced.

Germany's Jamal Musiala in action in the World Cup game against Costa Rica (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked about his future just last year, the former Southampton academy talent was keen to keep any future details private amid ongoing speculation.

“My contract runs until 2026,” he said when quizzed by German media.



"Everything is very relaxed. I feel very comfortable at FC Bayern at the moment, in the team and under Thomas Tuchel.”



Transfermarkt value the attacking midfielder at €110 million

