Xabi Alonso breaks silence on Liverpool rumours: "I am convinced it is the right decision”

By Jacque Talbot
published

Xabi Alonso has gone on record to affirm his position after weeks of reports linking him to the jobs at Real Madrid and Liverpool

Xabi Alonso
Xabi Alonso has broken his slience (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso has confirmed that he will remain in his role as Bayer Leverkusen manager next season amid interest from Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season and the current Bayer Leverkusen head coach has been extensively linked to the role there. 

