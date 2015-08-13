Bayern not interested in De Bruyne - Rummenigge

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claims Bayern Munich will not be trying to tempt Kevin De Bruyne to join them from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg.

Belgium international De Bruyne was in sparkling form last season as Wolfsburg finished second behind Bayern, and has been the focus of much transfer speculation during the current window.

Manchester City are reported to be interested in the attacker, and their cause may be helped by Bayern chief executive Rummenigge ruling his club out of making any offers.

"He is a very good player. But to be honest we have a team which is very good," Rummenigge said.

"And the player is not for sale. [Wolfsburg sporting director] Klaus Allofs said that the player will stay at Wolfsburg for 99.99 per cent. I would say for 100 per cent Bayern will not try to buy him."

Rummenigge also took time to comment on the futures of Thomas Muller and Mario Gotze, both of whom have been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena, with Manchester United rumoured to be interested in the former.

"It's difficult. Everyone knows our old friend Louis van Gaal. He is very stubborn in those things [transfers]," Rummenigge said.

"Maybe he thinks that there is a price where Bayern will start to ruminate but there is no price at all. As I said because of our partners and our really good financial situation we are completely resistant.

"There is no price, Thomas Muller has four years more on his contract. There is no one, not here or anywhere, who can explain to me why we should sell Thomas Muller.

"He is a very important face for Bayern especially off the field. I labelled him as unsellable in China and nothing has changed since then.

"Clubs say that sometimes there isn't any price to sell players. That's maybe a new experience for English clubs.

"Mario has to make a decision. Of course there is a big competition at his position but we all know how long his contract is, he has two more years. He told the club that he wants to stay and wants to compete - therefore I wish him good luck."