Bayern optimistic over Lewandowski, Hummels and Boateng ahead of Madrid clash

Bayern Munich are hopeful Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Robert Lewandowski will be available for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Both Hummels and Lewandowski missed the first leg at the Allianz Arena and the Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend due to injury, while Boateng was also forced to sit out the latter game due to an adductor issue.

The trio were part of the group that travelled to Madrid on Monday, though, and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hopes they will be fit to help Bayern try to turn around a 2-1 deficit.

"Our medical department has done some great work over the past few days," Rummenigge told reporters.

"They will undergo a late fitness test in Madrid on Monday evening.

"We will then make a decision whether these three are available.

"We will have to wait and see, but we are not pessimistic."

To Madrid April 17, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping both Hummels and Boateng get the green light for the match at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Javi Martinez unavailable due to his red card in the first leg.

Lewandowski was suspended for the match against Leverkusen at the weekend, when he stated he will be ready to take on Madrid.