Bayern president Hoeness slams Juve's 'mercenary' Costa

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has taken a swipe at the departed Douglas Costa, questioning the character of the Brazilian and describing him as "a mercenary".

Costa arrived at the Allianz Arena from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2015 for €30million, signing a five-year contract.

But just two years into that deal, with his first-team opportunities reduced under Carlo Ancelotti, the winger was sent on loan to Juventus, who have the option to make the switch permanent at the end of this season for €40m.

And Hoeness was not sorry to see Costa go, claiming the 26-year-old was not popular among the club's hierarchy.

"Costa didn't work out because he was quite a mercenary whose character we didn't like", Hoeness told Frankenpost.

Hoeness also scoffed at the big-spending habits of the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, for whom European success continues to prove elusive.

"I always have to laugh when I hear about that. Except Real Madrid, no club has won the Champions League more than once in recent years," he added.

"And the clubs which spend so much money right now, like Paris or Manchester City, haven't won anything yet.

"So I don't worry about if the big money wins trophies at the end."