Bayern turnover breaks half-a-billion barrier

The German champions held their annual general meeting in Munich on Friday and revealed the impressive numbers to members, marking a huge improvement on the previous year.

Bayern made €432.8m in turnover in the year before, with the new results coming in almost €100m higher, while the Bundesliga giants' post-tax profit stood at a little over €16m.

The club earned €95.6m before tax, interest, amortisation and depreciation for 2012-13 campaign - when they won the treble - but the new figure of €98.7m marks another increase.

Deputy CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen believes Bayern are in an unprecedented era of prosperity - both on and off the pitch.

He said: "Bayern Munich can present to its members results that have never existed in the history of this club.

"There is no doubt Bayern are both on a sporting level and financially at a stage they have never been before."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed that the club's stadium, the Allianz Arena, is now paid off and pledged that their policy of providing affordable game tickets will continue.

"I'm delighted to confirm that the stadium is completely paid off," he commented.

"We will continue to stand for fair, affordable and socially acceptable ticket prices."