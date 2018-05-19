Bayern yet to discuss Lewandowski with Madrid – Rummenigge

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisted he was yet to discuss striker Robert Lewandowski with Real Madrid.

Lewandowski – who scored at least 40 goals for Bayern for the third straight season – has been linked with a switch to Madrid.

However, Rummenigge said the Poland international, who is contracted until 2021, was committed to Bayern.

"Robert is completely loyal. Who scatters the rumours, we don't know. It doesn't matter," he told the Munchner Merkur.

"We sat together with Real's supervisors for lunch twice – there was not a word spoken about Lewandowski."

He added: "I really see it as calm as I have been saying for weeks. We have contracts."

Lewandowski has starred since arriving at Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, including netting a total of 89 Bundesliga goals in the past three campaigns.