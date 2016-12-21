Bayern's first 30 minutes were perfect, says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti felt Bayern Munich's first 30 minutes against RB Leipzig were perfect, hailing the performances of Thiago Alcantara and Xabi Alonso.

The Spanish midfield duo sent Bayern on their way to a 3-0 victory by striking in an eight-minute first-half spell that took the game away from Leipzig at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski's penalty just before the break sealed the win, by which point the visitors were already down to 10 men after Emil Forsberg had been sent off for a foul on Philipp Lahm.

The champions now sit three points clear of Leipzig and ensured they will be top at Christmas, delighting the head coach.

"I am very satisfied," Ancelotti told Sky.

"We were very aggressive right from the start, we were in immediate control of the game and the early goal locked the game for us. We began at a higher intensity.

"Alonso did not play in a new position, he did his job very well and he is a quality player. Thiago interpreted his [attacking midfield] role very well.

"The players matched my expectations, particularly in the first 30 minutes - that was perfect. It was the best opening phase of a game this season and I am very happy.

"Victory gives us self-confidence. We had to improve and we improved."

Ralph Hasenhuttl, meanwhile, acknowledged Leipzig were second best but also called for a sense of perspective as the promoted side's 2016 came to an end, with the Bundesliga now on a one-month mid-season break.

He said: "We are still very proud of what we have done so far, but being 3-0 down at half-time – it was a lesson.

"We played the best team and congratulations to Bayern. We did not play like a top team on the pitch, although not everyone was fit.

"Forsberg knows he has not done a good job for the team. Now he is probably missing a few matches and that's not good.

"He has, of course, apologised to the squad. We all make mistakes and we do not need to demonise him."