'Be healthy' Pep Guardiola issues comeback message to Manchester City star after international squad snub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised England attacker Phil Foden
Man City talisman Foden, 25, has admitted to struggles with mental health issues in the past, even missing international fixtures this past summer to ensure he was in the correct headspace.
Guardiola has revealed his thoughts on the no.47's problems, praising the player's bravery and revealing his delight at witnessing Foden back to his best, mentally, in Man City training.
"How strong he is admitting it," Guardiola said, via the Telegraph. "A figure like Phil can be open-minded and speak to all of society, today the young teenagers and even older people struggle with that, nobody is away from that, everyone can be that.
Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City's Phil Foden over mental health struggles
"To accept the reality, wow. That's why when I see him now, and forget about the level he is performing which is a top level - how he's been, the joy in the training session, his laugh and his voice in the locker room, it's enough."
Star of UEFA Euro 2024 only last year, Foden has been left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for fixtures against Wales and Latvia this month.
After October's fixtures, England have just two more international windows before Tuchel selects his tournament squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Foden's inclusion not a guarantee.
"The rest, we'll help him to play as well as possible," Guardiola added. "With that quality, he's been there. But be healthy. It's a sport, win, lose, draw. What's important is him as a human being."
Tuchel admitted he had watched the 25-year-old's recent displays at the Etihad Stadium but still decided to leave him out.
"I see and observe how good Phil is at the moment for Manchester City," the German said, also omitting Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish who have had contrasting starts to the 2025/26 campaign.
Guardiola, meanwhile, is focused on Foden on a personal level and says he won't be putting any additional pressure on the England international.
"I don't care [about] your performance when you feel that way, the human being comes first. We try to take care of the people. Everybody knows the level he played last season and the level this season is another situation. Phil feels good."
