Bebe delighted with Euro inclusion

The Portugal under-21 international, who is rumoured to have been offered to PSV on a free transfer 12 months ago, has been selected ahead of injury-stricken England midfielder Owen Hargreaves, who is heading to America to seek an end to his tendonitis woes.

Bebe described his inclusion as "a dream" and said he was "a very happy man" having been handed the chance to face-off with Europe's elite.

His inclusion was announced by UEFA who said he had taken the last spot in the 25-man squad ahead of defender Richie De Laet.

Bebe went on to explain that he needs time to build up his confidence levels, something he is working on in training.

"I only hope that my confidence returns when I start playing some games and scoring goals, like I know how. At the moment I am working very hard each day in training"

"I intend to make the most of my chance and hopefully profit from the opportunity given to me."

There is hope for Hargreaves and De Laet however, providing the Red Devils reach the knockout stages they would be allowed to name a new squad.

Manchester United host Rangers at Old Trafford in their first Champions League match of the season on Tuesday evening.

