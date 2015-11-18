Bebe: I have the same style as Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United attacker Bebe has likened his style to that of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, while also voicing his admiration for Didier Drogba.

Bebe has impressed this campaign at Rayo Vallecano after previous disappointing spells with United and Benfica and he believes his style of play is similar to that of his illustrious compatriot.

"My idols? Drogba and Cristiano Ronaldo. I have the same way of running and the same shooting style as Cristiano," Bebe told AS.

"He's definitely one of my favourites."

The 25-year-old failed to make the grade at United after joining from Vitoria Guimaraes in 2010, but he still has fond memories of his time at Old Trafford.

"It all happened very quickly, a total surprise. One day I'm training and the next they’re telling me that I'm going to sign a five-year contract with Manchester United. I thought it was a joke. I wasn't there long, but I enjoyed it," Bebe added.

"It was every kid's dream, it was insane. I was playing with the best in the world. It wasn't easy, the first week I had to take a deep breath, but I got used to it. I adapted and tried to fit in.

"Rio Ferdinand, Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney really impressed me. A few months earlier I was watching them on TV and suddenly here I was running, jumping and talking to them. Giggs really caught my attention, I saw how they loved him, always asking for autographs, pictures, jerseys."