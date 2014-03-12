Beckenbauer concerned by Barca-esque Bayern

The reigning German and European champions continued the defence of their UEFA Champions League title on Tuesday with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Arsenal in the last 16.

Bayern are also well on course to retain their Bundesliga crown, with a record of 22 wins and two draws from 24 league fixtures putting them 20 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

However, Beckenbauer feels coach Pep Guardiola is moulding the team to play like former club Barca, and expressed a desire to see a return to a more direct approach.

"In the end we will be like the Barcelona," he is quoted as saying by Marca. "No one will want to see. These players would pass is the ball into the goalline.

"My vision is different. If I have the opportunity to shoot at goal from the second row, especially against a very populated defense, then I do.

"It is the most effective way."

Bayern and Atletico Madrid became the first sides to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.