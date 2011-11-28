Beckham: City have no chance of winning title

The 36-year-old midfielder shrugged off their strong start and status as the world's richest club by saying his former team Manchester United, in second, had the experience that would count.

"I don't think Manchester City have a chance. This season they have got a good team and have some good players, but Manchester United have more experience and know how to win a championship," Beckham told reporters in Jakarta, where his LA Galaxy team will play a local side as part of an Asian tour.

City have been dominant in the English league so far this season and beat United 6-1 away in a derby last month, but were humbled themselves in the Champions League with a loss at Napoli last week.

Beckham, who has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain among others if he does not renew his Galaxy contract which soon expires, said he needed to be fit and playing in form to get a "very special" berth on the Great Britain team in next year's London Olympics.

"I have a big decision to make," he would only say on Monday when asked about his future.