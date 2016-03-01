Beenhakker questions Real Madrid structure

Former Real Madrid coach Leo Beenhakker has questioned the club's lack of sporting director, suggesting the stance could damage their future.

Madrid restructured their management structure in 2014, relieving then director of football Miguel Pardeza of his duties.

Beenhakker is mystified by the continued absence of such a role and says it is likely to harm the development of younger players.

"I do not understand why Real Madrid do not have a sporting director because that is the basis: working with the people looking for players and working together on the technical picture," he is quoted as telling Catalunya Radio.

"And not just to sign players for the first team but also for the youth squads."

Madrid have won just a single league title in the last seven seasons and Beenhakker, who won three championships during his time in the Spanish capital, is equally dumbfounded by his former club's lack of domestic silverware.

"This does not reflect the grandeur of Real Madrid," he added. "They are still looking and I don't know why, because I do not know the details.

"It is time to be calm and show intelligence and credibility to form a great team."

Madrid are 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona following a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, who sit four points ahead in second.