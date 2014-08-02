Behrami thanks Napoli ahead of Hamburg move

The Switzerland international seems certain to join the Bundesliga outfit, after it was revealed on Hamburg's website that he had arrived at the club's training camp in Stegersbach to finalise terms.

After meeting club officials, Behrami took to his official Twitter account to thank everyone at Napoli, suggesting that a deal was close to being agreed, while photos posted on Hamburg's account showed the player ready for training.

"It is incredible reading all the messages you have sent me," Behrami said. "I didn't expect this and it makes me even more proud to have worn the Azzurri jersey.

"You are unique in every way, as in any gesture I heard your love for this shirt and your city. I just tried to honour and respect it.

"Now I hope you can finally make your dream come true and win the Scudetto!

"I also thank my team-mates and the medical staff, as I leave a group of exceptional people that I was fortunate enough to work with.

"Thank you to the De Laurentiis family for giving me the chance to play somewhere special like Napoli and allowing me to make this dream of a new experience come true.

"In particular I thank director Riccardo Bigon, a great person who helped me in every moment. Thank you and Forza Napoli!"