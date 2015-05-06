Belfodil agrees Parma contract termination

Algeria international Ishak Belfofil has agreed the mutual termination of his contract with financially striken Serie A club Parma.

Parma have endured crippling financial difficulties throughout this season and their relegation to the second tier has already been confirmed.

The Stadio Ennio Tardini outfit have been unable to pay wages all season with Belfodil - a key player reported to be among their higher earners - has agreed the termination of his contract.

"Ishak Belfodil and Parma FC today terminated by mutual consent the contract which would have kept him at the club until June 2018," read a statement on the club's official website.

"With the termination, the player waives all claims against Parma FC, with regard to both the pre-bankruptcy period, and in terms of wages earned but not paid in the interim year.

"The club thanks Ishak Belfodil and wishes him the best for the rest of his career."

Belfodil - a former France youth international - returned to Parma from Inter in 2014 having begun his career in Ligue 1 with Lyon.