Bellamy, Hartson lead Jack Syme tributes

The Scot was found dead on Monday, with Forfar confirming the news - as well as the subsequent postponement of Tuesday's Development League fixture with Raith Rovers at Station Park - via their website.

"All involved with Forfar Athletic Football Club are extremely saddened and distressed with the news today of the untimely death of our 20 year old defender Jack Syme," read a statement from the club.

"Jack, who hailed from Abernethy, was a regular member of our under-19 team last season and had in fact been farmed out on a temporary transfer during the first half of this campaign to St. Andrews United.

"At this sad and difficult time the thoughts and sympathies of the directors, management, coaching staff and players at Station Park are with Jack's mother, family and friends."

As well as the club, a host of footballers also paid tribute with former Celtic players Craig Bellamy and John Hartson among them.

Former Wales international Hartson tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jack Syme, young footballer with Forfar Athletic tragically no longer with us..".

Bellamy posted "RIP Jack Syme" while former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam tweeted: "Thoughts with family and friends off Jack Syme a young footballer for @ForfarAthletic #RIP".