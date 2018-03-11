Bellerin fires back at Deeney as row continues

Hector Bellerin has hit back at Troy Deeney as the row between the Watford captain and Arsenal players continued on Sunday.

Deeney inspired Watford to a comeback win against the Gunners at Vicarage Road in October, the forward telling the media after the game that Arsenal lacked "cojones".

The Hornets forward converted a penalty after he was controversially adjudged to have been fouled by Bellerin, Deeney saying on BT Sport: "He had his long hair in the way, he couldn't see what he's doing."

Deeney's words evidently hit a nerve with Arsenal as, five months later, Bellerin got his revenge on the 29-year-old after the Gunners earned a 3-0 victory at Emirates Stadium.

After Petr Cech saved a Deeney penalty on the goalkeeper's way to a 200th Premier League clean sheet, Bellerin was quick to aim a barb at Deeney over social media.

"Looks like you couldn't see today either @T_Deeney," wrote Bellerin, who missed the game through injury.

Team-mate Alexandre Lacazette obviously appreciated Bellerin's effort, responding to the post with a series of laughing emojis.

Deeney is yet to respond.