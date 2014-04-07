Benatia future 'to be discussed soon'

The Moroccan has been an almost constant figure in Rudi Garcia's team this season, prompting some to link him with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the season.

However, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United reportedly circling, the player's agent insists his future will be addressed in the near future.

"The leaders at Roma are aware of the fact that other big clubs are interested in Mehdi," Moussa Sissoko told Le 10 Sport.

"We'll have a meeting with the club soon and we'll see what happens from there.

"At the moment though, all I will say is that the lad feels very good in Rome."

Benatia has made 30 league starts for Roma since signing from Udinese in the close season, scoring five goals.