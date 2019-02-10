Benfica demolish Nacional 10-0 in biggest Primeira Liga win for 55 years
Benfica beat Nacional 10-0 at Estadio da Luz to claim the biggest Primeira Liga winning margin since 1964.
Benfica delivered the biggest margin of victory in the Primeira Liga for 55 years thanks to a sensational 10-0 hammering of Nacional on Sunday.
Bruno Lage's side went into the game on the back of a five-match winning streak in the league and a goal in the opening minute from Alejandro Grimaldo set the tone for the visitors' torrid outing at Estadio da Luz.
Haris Seferovic scored a brace to make it 3-0 at half-time, Joao Felix added a fourth, Pizzi converted a penalty and there were further strikes from Ferro and Ruben Dias to make it 7-0 in the 64th minute.
Lage sent on Jonas and he netted goals either side of one from Rafa to complete the rout, the scoreline matching Benfica's win over Seixal in 1964 - the last time any Primeira Liga team won by a 10-goal margin.
Final whistle! February 10, 2019
