Benfica fans fly drone over Porto match to gloat about title win
Just to rub more salt into wounds, a bold Benfica fan (or possibly more) flew a drone over their rivals' match to remind them who won the league.
Benfica wrapped up their fourth Portuguese league title in a row last weekend after thrashing Vitoria Guimaraes 5-0, ruling out the possibility of rivals Porto catching up.
So, in the 35th minute of Porto's dead rubber at Moreirense, with the Dragons already guaranteed second place, a drone flew over the stadium holding a red flag with the number 36 on it (the number of times Benfica have now won the league, as you probably guessed).
The drone circled the stadium for a number of minutes, and unsurprisingly provoked a furious reaction from some sections of the Porto away support that also reportedly sung a distasteful Chapecoense chant.
The real shame for Benfica fans was that the flight would have been even more effective had it been just a single minute later: Porto conceded another goal in a 3-1 defeat, their first league loss since August.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.