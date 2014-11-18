Benitez confirms Napoli contract talks

The former Liverpool boss was appointed at the San Paolo in 2013 and guided the club to third place in Serie A in his first season, as well as their fifth Coppa Italia title.

Napoli have continued to prosper under the Spaniard and sit third in the table after 11 games of the current campaign, seven points behind early leaders Juventus.

Benitez's current deal is due to expire in June, but he has revealed talks have already taken place with president Aurelio De Laurentiis to prolong his stay in Naples.

"I have one year left this year and the future you never know, but I am talking with the chairman, thinking about the future with Napoli and life and all the possibilities," he told Sky Sports.

"Napoli is a team that is growing so we have to see how fast can we grow, how fast can we improve things. It's a discussion that we have had in the past and we have in the future. I don't know how many months we will be talking about that, but obviously we will be talking about that.

"I want to win and do well this season and see where we are at the end.

"I have had conversations this year for a new contract with Napoli. I am really pleased there and happy. The chairman is supporting me all the time but in football you never know."