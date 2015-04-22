Benitez hints at Napoli stay beyond summer

Benitez is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a number of coaching positions elsewhere.

A return to Liverpool and a move to Manchester City have both been mooted as possibilities for the Spaniard, whose side face Wolfsburg in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday with a 4-1 advantage from the first game.

But Benitez told a press conference ahead of that encounter: "Winning tomorrow is crucial to give ourselves the opportunity of reaching the final and possibly winning the Europa League.

"Napoli belongs to the city, and to the fans. If this city sees the team reach the final it will be a source of pride.

"Then, if the club plans to grow, I will talk with my family and assess the possibility of staying."